TNA Wrestlers Set To Appear on AXS TV Programming

PWInsider reports that several TNA wrestlers are set to appear on AXS TV programs, in an effort to integrate the company with the entertainment division.

Eric Young will host the second season of Vinyl Obsession, which is a series where “rockers search for vinyl treasures while reminiscing about their favorite bands and albums.”

Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, and Young will also appear on AXS’ Top 10 Revealed and The Very Best of the 80s.