Peacock Reportedly Frontrunner for TNA Media Rights, Potentially AAA

WWE announced today that their Premium Live Events will be moving off of Peacock and to ESPN in 2026, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that Peacock is done with wrestling.

Media executive Blake Avignon reports that Peacock is one of the parties that is interested in TNA Wrestling, and that WWE and TKO are supporting TNA’s push for a $10 million media rights deal with Peacock as the frontrunner. This move would give Peacock a replacement for WWE at a time when the WWE – TNA relationship is as visible as ever with many TNA – NXT crossovers.

Peacock is also reportedly interested in a deal with AAA Lucha Libre, which WWE now owns 51% of.