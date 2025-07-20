wrestling / News
TNA Wrestling Releases Additional Tickets For Slammiversary Tomorrow Night
July 19, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling has announced that additional tickets have been released for tomorrow’s Slammiversary event. It takes place at the UBS Arena on Long Island. As previously reported, AJ Styles is set to be at the event, making his first appearance for the company in a decade.
Be a part of TNA history. Additional seats added again due to high ticket demand. It will be PHENOMENAL! #TNASlammiversary @UBSArena
🎫 https://t.co/J96ADWvDtD pic.twitter.com/jrg08ZXq5x
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 19, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Daniel Cormier Reveals That Brock Lesnar Is On A ‘Banned List’, Says Brock Is In ‘So Much Trouble’
- Latest Update on Kevin Owens Following Neck Injury Earlier This Year
- Jake Roberts Recalls Backstage Fight Between Adrian Adonis And Dan Spivey
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Brian Pillman ‘I Respect You Booker Man’ Incident