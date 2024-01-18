wrestling / News

TNA Wrestling Bringing Back ‘Cross the Line’ Theme Tonight

January 18, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA, TNA Hard to Kill, Jeff Jarrett Logo Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

In a post on Twitter, TNA Wrestling announced that they are bringing back their classic ‘Cross the Line’ theme song starting with tonight’s Impact. The song has been used at live events and got a “positive reception.”

TNA Wrestling, Joseph Lee

