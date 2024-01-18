TNA Wrestling Bringing Back ‘Cross the Line’ Theme Tonight

In a post on Twitter, TNA Wrestling announced that they are bringing back their classic ‘Cross the Line’ theme song starting with tonight’s Impact. The song has been used at live events and got a “positive reception.”

