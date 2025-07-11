wrestling / News
TNA Wrestling Announces Killer Kelly Is Not Cleared To Compete
July 11, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling has announced that Killer Kelly is not cleared to compete after her recent Chain Match with Masha Slamovich. That match happened on last week’s episode, with Slamovich retaining the TNA Knockouts title. The update noted that Kelly will be checked out by BIOFLEX staff and her status will then be updated.
