wrestling / News

TNA Wrestling Announces Killer Kelly Is Not Cleared To Compete

July 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Killer Kelly 6-12-25 Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling has announced that Killer Kelly is not cleared to compete after her recent Chain Match with Masha Slamovich. That match happened on last week’s episode, with Slamovich retaining the TNA Knockouts title. The update noted that Kelly will be checked out by BIOFLEX staff and her status will then be updated.

