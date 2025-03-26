wrestling / News

TNA Wrestling Meet and Greets Set for This Weekend in Missouri

March 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Wrestling Logo Spoilers Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

TNA Wrestling has announced several meet and greets for this weekend in St. Joseph, Missouri, featuring Joe Hendry, the Hardys and more.

The full list of talent includes: Joe Hendry, The Hardys, Mustafa Ali, Tessa Blanchard, Santino Marella, Moose, Elijah, Masha Slamovich and Mike Santana.

