TNA Wrestling Meet and Greets Set for This Weekend in Missouri
March 26, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling has announced several meet and greets for this weekend in St. Joseph, Missouri, featuring Joe Hendry, the Hardys and more.
The full list of talent includes: Joe Hendry, The Hardys, Mustafa Ali, Tessa Blanchard, Santino Marella, Moose, Elijah, Masha Slamovich and Mike Santana.
Get ready, St. Joseph! Meet your favorite TNA Wrestling stars at exclusive post-show Meet & Greets on March 28 & 29 at the St. Joseph Civic Arena.
Want to skip the line for The Hardys Meet & Greets? Grab the DELETE The Line Pass for just $100 and jump straight to the front!… pic.twitter.com/ghqiFZZ70K
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 25, 2025
