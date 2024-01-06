TNA Wrestling To Begin Revealing New Belts Tomorrow

In a post on Twitter, TNA Wrestling announced that they will reveal new belts for their various championships starting tomorrow. Each day until Saturday’s Hard to Kill PPV, the company will reveal a new belt. It begins tomorrow with the X Division title reveal at 1 PM ET.

We know you’ve all been waiting for the reveal of new title belts. They start tomorrow!

– TNA X-Division Title on January 7 at 1pm ET

– TNA World Tag Team Titles on January 8 at 1pm ET

– TNA Digital Media Title on January 9 at 1pm ET

– TNA World Title on January 10 at 1pm ET

– TNA Knockouts World Title on January 11 at 1pm ET

– TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Titles on January 13