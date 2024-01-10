TNA Wrestling Reveals New Design For World Title

TNA Wrestling has revealed the new design for their World title, with Scott D’Amore presenting the belt to Alex Shelley. Shelley has been champion for 215 days after winning it at Against All Odds on June 9 of last year. He will defend it against Moose on Saturday at Hard to Kill.

.@ScottDAmore presents @AlexShelley313 with the brand new TNA World Championship. Subscribe to TNA+ with plans that include TNA #HardToKill and every single TNA event in 2024: https://t.co/2L2bLjnDN4 pic.twitter.com/3NXE1Krvjf — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2024