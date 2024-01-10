wrestling / News

TNA Wrestling Reveals New Design For World Title

January 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA, TNA Hard to Kill, Jeff Jarrett Logo Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

TNA Wrestling has revealed the new design for their World title, with Scott D’Amore presenting the belt to Alex Shelley. Shelley has been champion for 215 days after winning it at Against All Odds on June 9 of last year. He will defend it against Moose on Saturday at Hard to Kill.

Joseph Lee

