– TNA Wrestling has released new annual Best of 2003 and Best of 2004 Playlists on TNA+. Here’s the full playlists for 2003 and 2004:

The Essential TNA Matches 2003:

* AMW vs The Disciples of the New Church | NWA-TNA PPV #27 January 8, 2003

* Mike Barton vs Perry Saturn | NWA-TNA #40 April 9, 2003

* Jeff Jarrett vs Raven | NWA-TNA PPV #43 April 30, 2003

* AJ Styles vs Jeff Jarrett vs Raven | NWA-TNA PPV #49 June 11, 2003

* Sting and Jeff Jarrett vs Sean Waltman and AJ Styles | NWA-TNA PPV #50 June 18, 2003

* Triple X vs America’s Most Wanted (Steel Cage) | NWA-TNA PPV #51 June 25, 2003

* Frankie Kazarian vs Michael Shane vs Chris Sabin (Ultimate X) | NWA-TNA PPV #59 August 20, 2003

* Chris Sabin vs Juventud Guerrera | NWA-TNA PPV #61 September 3, 2003

* Raven vs. Shane Douglas (Hair vs Hair) | NWA-TNA PPV #62 September 17, 2003

* Dusty Rhodes vs. AJ Styles | NWA-TNA PPV #65 October 8, 2003

The Essential TNA Matches 2004:

* Chris Sabin vs Low Ki vs Christopher Daniels vs Michael Shane (Ultimate X) | NWA-TNA PPV #76 January 7, 2004

* Erik Watts vs Don Callis | NWA-TNA PPV #79 January 28, 2004

* Team NWA vs Team AAA | NWA-TNA PPV #81 February 11, 2004

* Chris Harris vs AJ Styles vs Raven vs Jeff Jarrett vs Ron Killings (first-ever King of the Mountain Match) | NWA-TNA PPV #97 June 2, 2004

* Jeff Hardy debut vs AJ Styles | NWA-TNA PPV #100 June 23, 2004

* The Naturals vs. America’s Most Wanted (first-ever Six Sides of Steel Match) | NWA-TNA PPV #104 July 21, 2004

* Abyss vs Raven vs Monty Brown (first-ever Monster’s Ball) | Victory Road 2004

* Monty Brown vs Jeff Jarrett | iMPACT! December 3, 2004

* Randy Savage, Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles vs The Kings of Wrestling | Turning Point 2004 – Savage’s final match.

* America’s Most Wanted vs Triple X (Losing Team Disbands) | Turning Point 2004

– TNA showcased must-see moments from last week’s Impact:

– TNA Wrestling released the full event video for Rebellion 2019: