wrestling / News
TNA Wrestling Announces Partnership With BLCKSMTH Apparel
October 26, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling has announced a new partnership with BLCKSMTH Apparel for future TNA merchandise. BLCKSMITH was also a presenting partner for tonight’s Bound for Glory. The merchandise will be available soon.
We are proud to announce that Countdown to #TNABoundForGlory will be presented by BLCKSMTH!
TOMORROW 18:45 EST/23:45 BST
⚜️ @ThisIsTNA Hall of Fame Induction
🏆 Call Your Shot Gauntlet
👊 @Ashamae_Sebera & @Heathereckless vs @XiaBrookside & @brinleyreecewwe pic.twitter.com/ZBXbxgBDTD
— BLCKSMTH (@BLCKSMTHApparel) October 25, 2024