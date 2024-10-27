TNA Wrestling Announces Partnership With BLCKSMTH Apparel

TNA Wrestling has announced a new partnership with BLCKSMTH Apparel for future TNA merchandise. BLCKSMITH was also a presenting partner for tonight’s Bound for Glory. The merchandise will be available soon.

We are proud to announce that Countdown to #TNABoundForGlory will be presented by BLCKSMTH! TOMORROW 18:45 EST/23:45 BST ⚜️ @ThisIsTNA Hall of Fame Induction 🏆 Call Your Shot Gauntlet 👊 @Ashamae_Sebera & @Heathereckless vs @XiaBrookside & @brinleyreecewwe pic.twitter.com/ZBXbxgBDTD — BLCKSMTH (@BLCKSMTHApparel) October 25, 2024