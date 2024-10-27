wrestling / News

TNA Wrestling Announces Partnership With BLCKSMTH Apparel

October 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA, TNA Hard to Kill, Jeff Jarrett Logo, TNA Wrestling, Bound for Glory Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

TNA Wrestling has announced a new partnership with BLCKSMTH Apparel for future TNA merchandise. BLCKSMITH was also a presenting partner for tonight’s Bound for Glory. The merchandise will be available soon.

