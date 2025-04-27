TNA Wrestling Reportedly Negotiating To Re-Sign Ace Austin

– According to a report by Fightful Select, TNA Wrestling is looking to re-sign veteran talent and former X-Division and Tag Team Champion Ace Austin. It’s said that TNA recently started talks with Austin to keep him under their banner.

It’s unknown how far along both sides are in their current talks, but TNA is reportedly hopeful to retain Austin as part of the roster. Ace Austin previously announced that he re-signed with TNA in March 2024.

Fightful also notes that Chris Bey’s original TNA contract is likely up by now. However, it’s unknown how his recent injury may have affected his contract status.

Bey was temporarily paralyzed following an unfortunate neck injury in October 2024. Since that time, Bey has made great progress, and he was later able to stand up and walk on his own again.