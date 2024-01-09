wrestling / News

TNA Wrestling Reveals Tommy Dreamer’s New Digital Media Title

January 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA, TNA Hard to Kill, Jeff Jarrett Logo Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– As they did with the X-Division and tag team titles recently, TNA has now unveiled their latest new championship belt design for the TNA Digital Media Championship. Scott D’Amore awarded the new title to reigning Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer. You can view that clip below.

Tommy Dreamer will defend the title against Crazzy Steve later this weekend at TNA Hard to Kill on Saturday, January 13. The event will be held at The Palms Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading