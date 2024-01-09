TNA Wrestling Reveals Tommy Dreamer’s New Digital Media Title

– As they did with the X-Division and tag team titles recently, TNA has now unveiled their latest new championship belt design for the TNA Digital Media Championship. Scott D’Amore awarded the new title to reigning Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer. You can view that clip below.

Tommy Dreamer will defend the title against Crazzy Steve later this weekend at TNA Hard to Kill on Saturday, January 13. The event will be held at The Palms Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

.@ScottDAmore presents @THETOMMYDREAMER with the brand new TNA Digital Media Championship. Subscribe to TNA+ with plans that include this Saturday's TNA #HardToKill and every single TNA event in 2024: https://t.co/2L2bLjnDN4 pic.twitter.com/FZhMUueux1 — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 9, 2024