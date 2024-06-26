wrestling / News

TNA Wrestling Signs New Tag Team Sinner and Saint

June 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fightful Select reports that independent tag team Sinner and Saint have officially been signed to TNA Wrestling. They signed last month at the company’s TV taping in Newport. The team includes Judas Icarus and Travis Williams. They reportedly made a “good impression” during their previous appearances.

