TNA Wrestling Offers Update on Steph de Lander Following Neck Injury Announcement

As previously reported, Steph de Lander announced on last night’s TNA Victory Road PPV that she would be taking time off due to a neck injury. She said that she needed surgery and it was later reported that the injury is legitimate.

TNA Wrestling posted an update late last night in which they announced that De Lander will be out for six to ten months. Either way, that means she’ll be out for the rest of the year and may not be back until spring 2025 at the earliest.