TNA X-Division Title Match Announced For REVOLVER Tales From The Ring

September 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mike Bailey TNA Victory Road Image Credit: TNA

Mike Bailey will defend the TNA X-Division Championship at REVOLVER Tales From The Ring. Wrestling REVOLVER announced on Sunday that Bailey will defend his title against Matthew Palmer at the September 21sth show, as you can see below.

Bailey won the title back at TNA Victory Road, defeating Zachary Wentz to retain his title.

