TNA X-Division Title Match Announced For REVOLVER Tales From The Ring
September 15, 2024
Mike Bailey will defend the TNA X-Division Championship at REVOLVER Tales From The Ring. Wrestling REVOLVER announced on Sunday that Bailey will defend his title against Matthew Palmer at the September 21sth show, as you can see below.
Bailey won the title back at TNA Victory Road, defeating Zachary Wentz to retain his title.
[BREAKING]
This coming Saturday in IOWA, just got BIGGER.@SpeedballBailey will defend the @ThisIsTNA X-Division Championship against Matthew Palmer!
9.21.24#RevolverTALES@HorizonEventsC1
LIVE on @FiteTV+
🎟️ https://t.co/mOxgSQzp6e pic.twitter.com/37EGAhG8RG
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) September 15, 2024
