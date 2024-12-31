wrestling / News
This Week’s Edition of TNA Xplosion: Around the Ring With Joe Hendry
December 31, 2024 | Posted by
– TNA Wrestling released the latest full episode of TNA Xplosion, which you can view below:
* Gia Miller goes Around the Ring with Joe Hendry
* Christmas Chaos Cage Match from 2007
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Discusses How Long He Wants To Keep Wrestling Full-Time
- Backstage Update The Young Bucks Wanting To Lose The AEW Tag Team Titles In Squash Match
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jeff Jarrett Denies That His 2013 Talks To Buy TNA Fell Apart Because Of Dixie Carter