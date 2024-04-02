wrestling / News
This Week’s TNA Xplosion: Ava Everett vs. Tasha Steelz
April 2, 2024
– TNA has released this week’s full episode of TNA Xplosion. Here’s the lineup:
* Ava Everett vs. Tasha Steelz
* Dani Luna joins Gia Miller on Around the Ring
