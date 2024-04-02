wrestling / News

This Week’s TNA Xplosion: Ava Everett vs. Tasha Steelz

April 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Xplosion Image Credit: TNA

– TNA has released this week’s full episode of TNA Xplosion. Here’s the lineup:

* Ava Everett vs. Tasha Steelz
* Dani Luna joins Gia Miller on Around the Ring

