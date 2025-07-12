wrestling / News
Various News: TNA Stars Appear At Yankee Stadium, Ethan Page To Be Grand Marshall at NASCAR Race
July 12, 2025 | Posted by
– Several TNA stars made an appearance at Yankee Stadium earlier today to promote Slammiversary next week. That show will happen on July 20 at the UBS Arena on Long Island. Mike Santana and KC Navarro were on hand for the festivities.
The Road to Slammiversary turns through @yankeestadium as the @Yankees welcomed @Santana_Proud & @KCwrestles to Friday’s soldout game against the @Cubs.#TNASlammiversary on July 20 at @UBSArena will be a @ThisIsTNA grand slam! pic.twitter.com/NA0sfda8Dn
— Ross Forman (@RossForman1) July 12, 2025
– PWInsider reports that Ethan Page will be the grand marshall for the NASCAR Xfinity race in Dover, Delaware. It happens on July 19.
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole Confirms Injury at AEW All In: Texas, Says He’s Going Away Due to Health Issues
- More Backstage Notes & Potential Spoilers for Tonight’s AEW All In Texas, Details on Who Is in Attendance
- Backstage Notes From AEW All In Texas, Finishes Being Kept Secret Until This Week
- Adam Cole Not Medically Cleared for AEW All In Texas, Vacant TNT Title Up for Grabs in Fatal 4-Way