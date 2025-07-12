wrestling / News

Various News: TNA Stars Appear At Yankee Stadium, Ethan Page To Be Grand Marshall at NASCAR Race

July 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ethan Page WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Image Credit: WWE

– Several TNA stars made an appearance at Yankee Stadium earlier today to promote Slammiversary next week. That show will happen on July 20 at the UBS Arena on Long Island. Mike Santana and KC Navarro were on hand for the festivities.

PWInsider reports that Ethan Page will be the grand marshall for the NASCAR Xfinity race in Dover, Delaware. It happens on July 19.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ethan Page, TNA, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading