TNA’s Zachary Wentz Reacts To Wes Lee Getting Attacked by Gallus

June 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Zachary Wentz Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

During last night’s WWE NXT Battleground PPV, Gallus attacked Wes Lee backstage following the North American title match. In a post on Twitter, Lee’s former teammate Zachary Wentz said TNA’s The Rascalz are available if he needs help.

He wrote: “We’re only one call away.

Zachary Wentz, Joseph Lee

