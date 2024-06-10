wrestling / News
TNA’s Zachary Wentz Reacts To Wes Lee Getting Attacked by Gallus
June 10, 2024
During last night’s WWE NXT Battleground PPV, Gallus attacked Wes Lee backstage following the North American title match. In a post on Twitter, Lee’s former teammate Zachary Wentz said TNA’s The Rascalz are available if he needs help.
He wrote: “We’re only one call away.”
We’re only one call away.📲💚💨 https://t.co/q11abTo68s
— Zachary Wentz (@ZacharyWentz) June 10, 2024
