TNA’s Parent Company Sells Gravitas Ventures

Anthem Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of TNA Wrestling, has reportedly sold its independent film division, Gravitas Ventures, to SHOUT! Studios, according to a recent report by Deadline.com. Anthem had acquired Gravitas Ventures in November 2021 for a sum of $73 million; however, the financial details of today’s sale have not been publicly revealed.

Over the past few years, Gravitas Ventures and its film catalog have maintained a consistent presence on TNA’s wrestling broadcasts through sponsorship integrations and collaborative segments. This integration allowed Anthem to cross-promote its film interests to the wrestling audience.

The Deadline.com report also indicates that a number of staff members employed by Gravitas Ventures have been laid off as a result of the acquisition. Looking ahead, SHOUT! Studios intends to operate Gravitas Ventures as a distinct and separate brand, rather than fully integrating it into their existing operations.