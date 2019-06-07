Various News: TNT Promotes AEW With WWE No Mercy Video Game Homage, Charlotte and Zelina Tweet About Andrade

– TNT tweeted out this pic, paying homage to the classic WWE No Mercy video game, only with the AEW logo and stars.

Tag a friend who would've stayed up all night playing this with you. #AEW pic.twitter.com/srZ9pa2Y0J — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) June 7, 2019

– Charlotte tweeted her support for her boyfriend, Andrade, during WWE Super Showdown.

– Zelina Vega tweeted out after Andrade’s loss to Finn Balor at WWE Super Showdown that “this ain’t over.”