wrestling / News
Various News: TNT Promotes AEW With WWE No Mercy Video Game Homage, Charlotte and Zelina Tweet About Andrade
June 7, 2019 | Posted by
– TNT tweeted out this pic, paying homage to the classic WWE No Mercy video game, only with the AEW logo and stars.
Tag a friend who would've stayed up all night playing this with you. #AEW pic.twitter.com/srZ9pa2Y0J
— TNT Drama (@tntdrama) June 7, 2019
– Charlotte tweeted her support for her boyfriend, Andrade, during WWE Super Showdown.
My man is so good @AndradeCienWWE 😍 #WWESSD
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 7, 2019
– Zelina Vega tweeted out after Andrade’s loss to Finn Balor at WWE Super Showdown that “this ain’t over.”
FINN has a demon.
ANDRADE has me.
This ain’t over. @WWE pic.twitter.com/VK69LwYfZP
— Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) June 7, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on the Challenges AEW Will Face In Selling Advertising, Why AEW Should Aim to Be Different
- Jim Ross Recalls Heat Between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart Over Playgirl Promo, Michaels’ Personal Issues At the Time
- Dustin Rhodes Recalls Vince McMahon Pitching Him the Goldust Character, How Savio Vega Helped Him Get the Character Over
- Bruce Prichard Reveals That Kurt Angle Blew His Original WWF Interview, Tells Sinn Bodhi TNA Fireworks Story