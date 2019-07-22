wrestling / News

TNT and AEW Teasing Big Announcement, Launch New Social Media Accounts

July 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW TNT

Turner has launched new social media accounts for the upcoming All Elite Wrestling (AEW) TV series on TNT on both Twitter and Instagram. The first post asks fans, ‘Are You Elite?’, which could be the phrase that they market the program with.

It’s believed that the program will debut on October 2, although this has not been confirmed. It’s also believed the series will air on Wednesdays, as AEW recently filed a trademark for Wednesday Night Dynamite.

The first post promises ‘big news’ coming very soon.

