TNT Championship Changes Hands on AEW Dynamite

We have a new TNT Champion as of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wardlow defeated Powerhouse Hobbs on Wednesday’s show to recapture the championship that he lost to Hobbs. The match saw QT Marshall try to get involved, only to have Wardlow’s new advisor Arn Anderson take Marshall out with a DDT.

Following the match, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus came out to stare at Wardlow who was celebrating in the ring. You can see some clips from the match below.

The win makes Wardlow a three-time TNT Champion, tying him with Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara for most TNT Title reigns. Hobbs’ reign ends at 42 days, having won the title from Wardlow with Marshall’s help on the March 8th episode of Dynamite. Wardlow has a combined 139 days as champion, just one day behind Miro and 15 days behind Rhodes’ 154 days. Darby Allin has the most combined days at 214 from two title reigns.