wrestling / News

TNT Championship Changes Hands On AEW Dynamite

March 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Scorpio Sky TNT Title AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

We have a new TNT Champion following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara in the main event of tonight’s show to capture the championship. You can see some clips from tonight’s show below.

The win marks Sky’s first run with the title and ends Guevara’s second reign at 42 days. Guevara unified the title and the inaugural title at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break by defeating Cody Rhodes.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading