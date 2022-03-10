TNT Championship Changes Hands On AEW Dynamite

We have a new TNT Champion following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara in the main event of tonight’s show to capture the championship. You can see some clips from tonight’s show below.

The win marks Sky’s first run with the title and ends Guevara’s second reign at 42 days. Guevara unified the title and the inaugural title at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break by defeating Cody Rhodes.

A brutal mistake @sammyguevara as he crashes into the table with nobody home! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tbsnetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/5UBQgQe8Dc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

.@sammyguevara refuses to give up and fights through the pain! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tbsnetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/IJ9oAiK8E1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022