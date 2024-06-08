wrestling / News
TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifiers Announced For AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced that more TNT Championship Ladder Match qualifying bouts will take place on next week’s Dynamite. The company announced on Rampage that there will be more qualifying bouts for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door match on Wednesday’s show. Specific competitors were not named.
The updated lineup for Wednesday’s episode, which airs live on TBS, is:
* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay vs. Rey Fenix
* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone vs. Zeuxis
* TV Time with Chris Jericho ft. Private Party
* TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifying Matches: Competitors TBD
* RUSH vs. TBD
