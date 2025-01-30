TNT Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a TNT Championship match and more for this week’s episode of Collision. You can see the full card below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Mid-South Street Fight: FTR vs. Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta

* Chris Jericho & Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners

* Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian.

* We’ll hear from ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm

* The Vendetta seek revenge on Harley Cameron