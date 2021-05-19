TNT Championship Match Announced For AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW has set its TNT Championship Match for AEW Double Or Nothing later this month. The company has announced that Miro will defend his newly-won TNT Championship against Lance Archer at the PPV, as you can see below.

Miro defeated Darby Allin on last week’s episode of Dynamite to capture the title, his first in AEW. You can see the updated lineup below for the PPV, which takes place on May 30th from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The full card will be announced on this tonight’s Dynamite.

* AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Lance Archer

* Casino Battle Royale: Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Powerhouse Hobbs, 10, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Matt Hardy, Isaiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Jungle Boy, more competitiors TBA

* Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage

* Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo