wrestling / News
TNT Championship Match Announced For AEW Double Or Nothing
AEW has set its TNT Championship Match for AEW Double Or Nothing later this month. The company has announced that Miro will defend his newly-won TNT Championship against Lance Archer at the PPV, as you can see below.
Miro defeated Darby Allin on last week’s episode of Dynamite to capture the title, his first in AEW. You can see the updated lineup below for the PPV, which takes place on May 30th from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The full card will be announced on this tonight’s Dynamite.
* AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Lance Archer
* Casino Battle Royale: Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Powerhouse Hobbs, 10, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Matt Hardy, Isaiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Jungle Boy, more competitiors TBA
* Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage
* Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo
#AEW GM @TonyKhan has signed a huge championship match: @ToBeMiro will defend the TNT Title vs Lance Archer (9-2 record) at #DoubleOrNothing May 30 on PPV! Ahead of the match, Miro will address the fans tonight on #AEWDynamite for the 1st time since capturing the title last week! https://t.co/IfOB0z2bzw pic.twitter.com/xUB0Cjqdtv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Involvement of Don Callis and Kenny Omega At Recent Impact Wrestling Tapings
- Jim Ross Remembers Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Seeing Brock Lesnar For The First Time
- MVP Mocks Fans Who Love The Undertaker But Hated The WWE Wrestlemania Backlash Zombies
- Ricky Starks On Ryback Slapping Him On WWE RAW, Why He Didn’t Sign With WWE, His Goals In AEW