TNT Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
April 3, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced a TNT Championship match for next week’s AEW Dynamite. The company announced that Adam Copeland will defend the title against Penta El Zero Miedo on next Wednesday’s show.
The match is the first announced for the episode, which will air on TBS.
