wrestling / News

TNT Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

April 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 4-10-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a TNT Championship match for next week’s AEW Dynamite. The company announced that Adam Copeland will defend the title against Penta El Zero Miedo on next Wednesday’s show.

The match is the first announced for the episode, which will air on TBS.

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

