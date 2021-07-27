TNT Championship Match Confirmed For August 4th Episode of AEW Dynamite

Miro’s defense of his TNT Championship is official for the August 4th episode of AEW Dynamite. On this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, Miro revealed that he will defend the title against Lee Johnson. Johnson won a match against Luther on Elevation, which was booked by Pulse as the winner of the AEW Elite GM Invitational Tournament.

Previously announced for that week’s episode of Dynamite was Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes. It takes place in Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida and airs on TNT.