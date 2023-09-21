TNT Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a TNT Championship match and more for this weekend’s episode of Collision. You can see the updated card below for the episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The WorkHorsemen

* Texas Death Match: Ricky Starks vs. Bryan Danielson

* Jay White vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Rob Van Dam vs. TBA