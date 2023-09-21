wrestling / News

TNT Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

September 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a TNT Championship match and more for this weekend’s episode of Collision. You can see the updated card below for the episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The WorkHorsemen
* Texas Death Match: Ricky Starks vs. Bryan Danielson
* Jay White vs. Andrade El Idolo
* Rob Van Dam vs. TBA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading