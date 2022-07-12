wrestling / News

TNT Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

July 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Image Credit: AEW

Wardlow will defend the TNT Championship on this week’s Fyter Fest-themed episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that Wardlow will defend his newly-won title against Orange Cassidy on this week’s show, which is week one of Fyter Fest. In addition, Jon Moxley will face Konosuke Takeshita.

The updated lineup of Wednesday’s show, which will air on TBS, is:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Young Bucks vs. Swerve In Our Glory vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs
* TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Orange Cassidy
* Jake Hager vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay
* Christian Cage and Luchasaurus appear
* Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, AEW Fyter Fest, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading