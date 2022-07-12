TNT Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Wardlow will defend the TNT Championship on this week’s Fyter Fest-themed episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that Wardlow will defend his newly-won title against Orange Cassidy on this week’s show, which is week one of Fyter Fest. In addition, Jon Moxley will face Konosuke Takeshita.

The updated lineup of Wednesday’s show, which will air on TBS, is:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Young Bucks vs. Swerve In Our Glory vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs

* TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Orange Cassidy

* Jake Hager vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay

* Christian Cage and Luchasaurus appear

* Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

After @Takesoup’s amazing battle vs @MadKing1981,

AEW Interim World Champion @JonMoxley wants to fight Takeshita on #AEWDynamite!

While I won’t sanction it as a title match since Eddie won Friday’s bout,

if Takeshita wins Wednesday on TBS vs Mox then he earns a future title shot! pic.twitter.com/SeK9eNBKk4 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 11, 2022