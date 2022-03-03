TNT Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a three-way match for the TNT Championship for this week’s AEW Rampage. The company announced on tonight’s show that the following matches will take place on Friday:

* TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Ethan Page vs. Christian Cage

* Keith Lee vs. TBA

* Serena Deeb’s Latest Five-Minute Challenge

Rampage airs Friday night on TNT.