TNT Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

March 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has announced a three-way match for the TNT Championship for this week’s AEW Rampage. The company announced on tonight’s show that the following matches will take place on Friday:

* TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo
* Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Ethan Page vs. Christian Cage
* Keith Lee vs. TBA
* Serena Deeb’s Latest Five-Minute Challenge

Rampage airs Friday night on TNT.

