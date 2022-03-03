wrestling / News
TNT Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
March 2, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced a three-way match for the TNT Championship for this week’s AEW Rampage. The company announced on tonight’s show that the following matches will take place on Friday:
* TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo
* Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Ethan Page vs. Christian Cage
* Keith Lee vs. TBA
* Serena Deeb’s Latest Five-Minute Challenge
Rampage airs Friday night on TNT.