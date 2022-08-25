TNT Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has added a TNT Championship match and more to this week’s episode of Rampage. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, it was announced that Wardlow’s open challenge will be answered by Ryan Nemeth. In addition, Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara will face Ruby Soho & Ortiz in a mixed tag match.

You can see the updated lineup below for this week’s show, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dustin Rhodes

* AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: House Of Black vs. Dark Order

* TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara vs. Ruby Soho & Ortiz

* Jade Cargill speaks