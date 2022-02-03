wrestling / News
TNT Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
February 2, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced a TNT Championship defense from Sammy Guevara and more for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, the following matches were set for Friday’s show:
* TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Isaiah Kassidy
* Evil Uno vs. Adam Cole
Previously announced for Friday’s show were:
* FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks vs. Jay Lethal
* Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez
More Trending Stories
- Alexa Bliss Says Dissolution of Marriage Document Isn’t Real
- Rey Mysterio Recalls Winning 2006 WWE Royal Rumble, Being Surprised By Entering Second In the Match
- Matt Hardy Recalls Himself and Jeff Going to Wrestler’s Court Over Airplane Incident
- Davey Richards Denies Doing Adult Films, Addresses Explicit Content That Leaked Online