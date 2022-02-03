wrestling / News

TNT Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

February 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a TNT Championship defense from Sammy Guevara and more for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, the following matches were set for Friday’s show:

* TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Isaiah Kassidy
* Evil Uno vs. Adam Cole

Previously announced for Friday’s show were:

* FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks vs. Jay Lethal
* Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez

