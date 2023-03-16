wrestling / News

TNT Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

March 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a TNT Championship match and more for this week’s AEW Rampage. The following matches were announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite for the show, which airs Friday at a special time after the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on TNT:

* TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rey Fenix
* Taya Valkyrie vs. TBA
* Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. The Bollywood Boyz

