TNT Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a TNT Championship match and more for this week’s AEW Rampage. The following matches were announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite for the show, which airs Friday at a special time after the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on TNT:

* TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rey Fenix

* Taya Valkyrie vs. TBA

* Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. The Bollywood Boyz