wrestling / News

TNT Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

March 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

This week’s special Saturday night episode of AEW Rampage will feature a TNT Championship match and more. AEW announced the following on tonight’s Dynamite for Saturday’s show, which airs Friday night at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT:

* TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* The Acclaimed vs. The Kingdom
* Brody King vs. Jake Hager
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Leila Grey
* We’ll hear from Ricky Starks

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading