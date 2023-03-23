TNT Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

This week’s special Saturday night episode of AEW Rampage will feature a TNT Championship match and more. AEW announced the following on tonight’s Dynamite for Saturday’s show, which airs Friday night at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT:

* TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* The Acclaimed vs. The Kingdom

* Brody King vs. Jake Hager

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Leila Grey

* We’ll hear from Ricky Starks