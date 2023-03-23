wrestling / News
TNT Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
March 22, 2023 | Posted by
This week’s special Saturday night episode of AEW Rampage will feature a TNT Championship match and more. AEW announced the following on tonight’s Dynamite for Saturday’s show, which airs Friday night at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT:
* TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* The Acclaimed vs. The Kingdom
* Brody King vs. Jake Hager
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Leila Grey
* We’ll hear from Ricky Starks
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley Explains Recent Incident That Led to Calling Out ‘Fans’ On Twitter
- The Gunns On If It’s Hard To Train With The Dad, How They Each Learn Differently From Him
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Tony Schiavone Working One Night For TNA, Raven’s Drug Use Being Implied On PPV
- Ric Flair Says He Sent a Message to Arn Anderson After Learning About the Passing of His Son