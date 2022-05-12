TNT Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

wrestling / News

May 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has announced a TNT Championship match and more for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the following card for the show, which airs Friday night at an early time of 6 PM ET/3 PM PT on TBS:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Scorpio Sky vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Death Triangle vs. Marq Quen, The Butcher & The Blade
* Shawn Spears vs. Bear Boulder

