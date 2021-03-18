TNT Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin will defend the TNT Championship among other matches on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches for next Wednesday’s episode:

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal

* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. John Silver

* FTR & Shawn Spears vs. The Varsity Blonds & Dante Martin

* Nyla Rose Vickie Guerrero vs. Tay Conti

Dynamite takes place next Wednesday and airs live on USA Network.