TNT Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

March 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 3-24-21

Darby Allin will defend the TNT Championship among other matches on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches for next Wednesday’s episode:

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal
* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. John Silver
* FTR & Shawn Spears vs. The Varsity Blonds & Dante Martin
* Nyla Rose Vickie Guerrero vs. Tay Conti

Dynamite takes place next Wednesday and airs live on USA Network.

