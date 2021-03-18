wrestling / News
TNT Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
March 17, 2021 | Posted by
Darby Allin will defend the TNT Championship among other matches on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches for next Wednesday’s episode:
* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal
* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. John Silver
* FTR & Shawn Spears vs. The Varsity Blonds & Dante Martin
* Nyla Rose Vickie Guerrero vs. Tay Conti
Dynamite takes place next Wednesday and airs live on USA Network.
Next week on DYNAMITE!
Watch #AEWDynamite every week with https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select Intl markets on #FITE pic.twitter.com/oIHXOTUmgd
— FITE (@FiteTV) March 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Impact Wrestling Reportedly Discussing Alternative Options for Hardcore Justice Start Time
- Sean Waltman on His Plans for Returning to Ring, Being Grateful That He Still Has Time Left
- WWE Network FAQ Updated With Info About Peacock Switch, Users To Get Credited For Cancelled Accounts
- Charly Caruso Reportedly Pulled From WWE TV For Backstage Heat