TNT Championship Match Official For AEW All Out
July 21, 2023
We have our first match at AEW All Out, with the TBS Championship set to be defended. Darby Allin won the Royal Rampage on Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage, last eliminating Swerve Strickland. By virtue of the win, Allin earned a title shot against Luchasaurus for the PPV.
The match is the first announced for the PPV, which takes place on September 3rd in Chicago, Illinois.
Darby Allin just eliminated Swerve Strickland and won the #RoyalRampage!
He will now face the TNT Champion at #AEW All Out on September 3rd!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/Z0wRCYZwWj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 22, 2023
