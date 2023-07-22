TNT Championship Match Official For AEW All Out

We have our first match at AEW All Out, with the TBS Championship set to be defended. Darby Allin won the Royal Rampage on Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage, last eliminating Swerve Strickland. By virtue of the win, Allin earned a title shot against Luchasaurus for the PPV.

The match is the first announced for the PPV, which takes place on September 3rd in Chicago, Illinois.