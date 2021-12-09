TNT Championship Match Set For Christmas Episode of AEW Rampage

Sammy Guevara will defend the TNT Championship against Cody Rhodes on the Christmas episode of AEW Rampage. Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw Rhodes answer Guevara’s open challenge, with the title match set for the December 25th episode of Rampage.

