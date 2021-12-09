wrestling / News
TNT Championship Match Set For Christmas Episode of AEW Rampage
December 8, 2021 | Posted by
Sammy Guevara will defend the TNT Championship against Cody Rhodes on the Christmas episode of AEW Rampage. Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw Rhodes answer Guevara’s open challenge, with the title match set for the December 25th episode of Rampage.
#CodyRhodes vs TNT Champion @sammyguevara on Christmas Day! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/gxP2vOL38m
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2021
TNT Champion @sammyguevara getting it from all angles and is not backing down from the challenge from #MenOfTheYear's @OfficialEGO & @ScorpioSky
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/lXRpjHNfAU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- JONAH Comments On Awkward Moment He Had Meeting Vince McMahon
- Notes On Edge & Liv Morgan Referencing Released Talent on Last Week’s Raw
- Eric Bischoff On Where He Sees AEW & WWE In Five Years, Who Succeeds Vince McMahon In Running WWE
- Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want To Have To Wrestle To Pay Bills Like Ric Flair