TNT Championship Match Set For AEW Collision

Christian Cage will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Bryan Danielson on AEW Collision. Danielson won his match against Swerve Strickland on Tuesday’s episode of Dynamite to earn a shot at Cage and the title for Saturday’s show.

The match is the first announced for the show, which airs live Saturday on TNT.

Hangman is here! He's not going to let Swerve use the crown again! Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@swerveconfident | @bryandanielson | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/q73WQm9uQI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023