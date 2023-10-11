wrestling / News

TNT Championship Match Set For AEW Collision

October 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bryan Danielson AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Christian Cage will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Bryan Danielson on AEW Collision. Danielson won his match against Swerve Strickland on Tuesday’s episode of Dynamite to earn a shot at Cage and the title for Saturday’s show.

The match is the first announced for the show, which airs live Saturday on TNT.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading