TNT Championship Match Set For AEW Full Gear

October 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Full Gear

We officially have our TNT Championship match for AEW Full Gear. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, AEW announced that Darby Allin will face Cody for the title at the PPV.

Cody defended the title against Orange Cassidy on tonight’s show, which ended with a draw. Full Gear will take place on November 7th.

