TNT Championship Match Set For AEW Full Gear
October 14, 2020 | Posted by
We officially have our TNT Championship match for AEW Full Gear. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, AEW announced that Darby Allin will face Cody for the title at the PPV.
Cody defended the title against Orange Cassidy on tonight’s show, which ended with a draw. Full Gear will take place on November 7th.
It's official!@DarbyAllin will challenge for the TNT Championship at Full Gear LIVE on Nov 7th.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/JNHjzqwX4m
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2020
