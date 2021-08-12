TNT Championship Match Set For AEW Rampage

Miro’s TNT Championship defense is official for this week’s premiere of AEW Rampage. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Miro will defend his championship against Fuego Del Sol. In addition, if Del Sol win the match, he will earn a contract with the company.

You can see the updated lineup for the show below. It premieres Friday on TNT:

* IMPACT Wrestling World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Fuego Del Sol

(If Fuego wins the match, he becomes new champion and gets an AEW contract.)

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Britt Baker vs. Red Velvet