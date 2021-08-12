wrestling / News
TNT Championship Match Set For AEW Rampage
Miro’s TNT Championship defense is official for this week’s premiere of AEW Rampage. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Miro will defend his championship against Fuego Del Sol. In addition, if Del Sol win the match, he will earn a contract with the company.
You can see the updated lineup for the show below. It premieres Friday on TNT:
* IMPACT Wrestling World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Fuego Del Sol
(If Fuego wins the match, he becomes new champion and gets an AEW contract.)
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Britt Baker vs. Red Velvet
I’m going to get a job and win the TNT Championship all in the same night! I’m going to take God’s Favorite Champion and make his night a living hell when I shock the world and win! It’s my time! #AEWRampage https://t.co/KJeeHBGtwR
— Fuego Del Sol! (@FuegoDelSol) August 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Who Ran Last Night’s WWE NXT TV, Update on Ember Moon
- Tony Khan on Fans Knowing What to Expect on Second Episode of AEW Rampage
- Backstage Update on Wrestler WWE Officials Passed on Signing From Recent Tryouts
- Note On CM Punk’s Training For Wrestling Return, Reaction From Those Who Have Trained With Him