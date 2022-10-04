TNT Championship Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a TNT Championship defense for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wardlow will defend his championship against Brian Cage on Wednesday’s show, as confirmed by Tony Khan on Twitter. The match is the result of an open challenge issued by Wardlow on Monday, as you can see below.

This will be Cage’s first singles match on AEW TV since AEW Rampage on October 8th of last year.

I dare someone to challenge me for the TNT title this Wednesday at the anniversary show. Someone remotely close to my level. Just show up, I’ll be waiting @TonyKhan @AEW #AEWDynamite #IDareYou — Wardlow (@RealWardlow) October 3, 2022