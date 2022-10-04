wrestling / News

TNT Championship Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

October 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Wardlow Brian Cage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a TNT Championship defense for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wardlow will defend his championship against Brian Cage on Wednesday’s show, as confirmed by Tony Khan on Twitter. The match is the result of an open challenge issued by Wardlow on Monday, as you can see below.

This will be Cage’s first singles match on AEW TV since AEW Rampage on October 8th of last year.

