wrestling / News
TNT Championship Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a TNT Championship defense for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wardlow will defend his championship against Brian Cage on Wednesday’s show, as confirmed by Tony Khan on Twitter. The match is the result of an open challenge issued by Wardlow on Monday, as you can see below.
This will be Cage’s first singles match on AEW TV since AEW Rampage on October 8th of last year.
I dare someone to challenge me for the TNT title this Wednesday at the anniversary show. Someone remotely close to my level. Just show up, I’ll be waiting @TonyKhan @AEW #AEWDynamite #IDareYou
— Wardlow (@RealWardlow) October 3, 2022
This Wednesday, October 5
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
3 Year Anniversary Show
LIVE on @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT
TNT Championship Open Challenge#MrMayhem @RealWardlow
vs #TheMachine @briancagegmsi
See you all on Wednesday night to celebrate 3 great years of #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/Xyg9Bgv2K6
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 3, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her
- Seth Rollins on the Difficulties of Feuding With Bray Wyatt, If He Wants to Run Their Feud Back
- Lacey Evans in Pink, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest