TNT Championship Match Set For New Year’s Eve AEW Rampage
December 29, 2021 | Posted by
This week’s AEW Rampage will take place on New Year’s Eve, and the show will feature a TNT Championship match and more. AEW has announced the following card for the show, which airs on Friday on TNT:
* AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Ethan Page
* Street Fight: Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. The Bunny & Penelope Ford
* Darby Allin vs. Anthony Bowens
* Taz discusses HOOK’s finisher, REDRUM
