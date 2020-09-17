TNT Championship Match & More Set For Next Wednesday’s Dynamite

AEW has set a TNT Championship match and more for next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW revealed on Wednesday night that the following matches are set for next week:

* TNT Championship Match: Brodie Lee vs. Orange Cassidy

* Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks vs. Jon Moxley, Will Hobbs, and Darby Allin

* Hikaru Shida & Thunder Rosa vs. Diamante & Ivelisse

* Chris Jericho appears

As previously noted, a one-hour episode of Dynamite will air late night on Tuesday with a three-match card.