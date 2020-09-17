wrestling / News
TNT Championship Match & More Set For Next Wednesday’s Dynamite
September 16, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has set a TNT Championship match and more for next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW revealed on Wednesday night that the following matches are set for next week:
* TNT Championship Match: Brodie Lee vs. Orange Cassidy
* Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks vs. Jon Moxley, Will Hobbs, and Darby Allin
* Hikaru Shida & Thunder Rosa vs. Diamante & Ivelisse
* Chris Jericho appears
As previously noted, a one-hour episode of Dynamite will air late night on Tuesday with a three-match card.
Next week on Dynamite we have a stacked card ready and set! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/tkSxnxDxrj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 17, 2020
