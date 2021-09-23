TNT Championship Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a TNT Championship match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s show that Sammy Guevara will get his shot against Miro next week after he came out to make the post-match save for Fuego Del Sol on last week’s episode of Dynamite.

Guevara promised Fuego that if he beats Miro next week, he will buy his friend a new car to replace the one Fuego lost by losing to Miro.