TNT Championship Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
September 22, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has announced a TNT Championship match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s show that Sammy Guevara will get his shot against Miro next week after he came out to make the post-match save for Fuego Del Sol on last week’s episode of Dynamite.
Guevara promised Fuego that if he beats Miro next week, he will buy his friend a new car to replace the one Fuego lost by losing to Miro.
God's Favorite Champion @ToBeMiro vs the Spanish God @sammyguevara NEXT WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite for the TNT Title – Watch #AEWDynamite: Grand Slam LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/gVAdmHBWvK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2021
