TNT Championship Tournament Matches & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has set the remaining TNT Championship Tournament quarterfinals and more for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode, it was announced that Sammy Guevera vs. Darby Allin and Kip Sabian vs. Dustin Rhodes will take place on the show, with the winners moving into the quarterfinals where Cody and Lance Archer await.

Also set for next week are a match Jimmy Havoc vs. Orange Cassidy, Brodie Lee in action, and Kenny Omega vs. an opponent yet to be named.