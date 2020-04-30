TNT Championship Tournament Matches Were Meant to Air On Different Shows

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured the semifinal round of the TNT Championship tournament, as Cody defeated Darby Allin and Lance Archer defeated Dustin Rhodes. However, it seems that the tournament was meant to be a little more spread out. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the two matches were taped and intended toa ir on different shows.

As proof of this, he pointed out that Brandi Rhodes wore a different outfit when she came out for the main event and didn’t sell the bump she took earlier in the night. The reason she didn’t sell is because she thought it was going to be on a different show.