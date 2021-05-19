TNT Executive Comments On AEW Dynamite’s Move To TBS In 2022

In an interview with New York Daily News, Brett Weitz, the General Manager of TBS, TNT and truTV, spoke about today’s news that AEW Dynamite will be moving to TBS in 2022, Turner will air four annual supercards for AEW and a new show, Rampage, will debut in August.

He said: “More wrestling is better for wrestling fans.”

He went into more detail when talking with The New York Post, citing the recent acquisition of NHL programming as part of the reason for the move.

Weitz added: “Both TBS and TNT have an incredibly storied history with wrestling, so the idea of us being able to put more AEW onto TBS is a natural fit. Did the NHL have anything to do with it? Sure. NHL had something to do with it. NBA had something to do with it, the COVID schedule, the ton of preemptions.”

Finally, he also commented on the ‘Wednesday Night War’ with WWE NXT, when noting that ‘Rampage’ will air on Friday nights after WWE Smackdown has concluded.

He said: “I don’t view it as an us-versus-them type of thing. I think this is a world where they can absolutely work together and the rising tides lift all boats. To me, this is an opportunity to deliver more wrestling to wrestling fans. What we’re doing is we’re really delivering to our audience, to our wrestling audience. Good for NXT for moving off of Wednesday nights, better for us, but we continue to deliver an incredible show and more wrestling is better for wrestling fans.“